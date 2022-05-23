Health department shuts down Waipahu care home

The state health department has shut down a community care foster family home in Waipahu.

Herbert Sales operated the home 94-1112 Lumikula Street. DOH's Office of Health Care Assurance revoked his operating certificate and ordered that patients be immediately transferred or discharged. He was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Community care foster family homes provide living accommodations and care for up to two adults.

Four inspections between 2017 and 2020 found that Sales left patients unattended — in violation of Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules.

The operator submitted a corrective plan after each inspection but failed to adhere to the plan.

“All Hawaiʻi residents deserve safe, dignified and quality care,” Keith Ridley, OHCA chief, said in a statement. “OHCA will continue aggressive enforcement to protect the health, safety, and welfare of individuals in care homes. We encourage families or friends who suspect unusual activity to contact the Department of Health.”

The health department issued the order to revoke the operating certificate in January but he challenged the order. A hearings officer upheld the order on May 3. He can still appeal the order in court.