Restaurants in Lahaina and Honolulu cleared to reopen after receiving red placards

This story has been updated.

Earlier this month, the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued red placards and shut down two separate restaurants on Maui and Oʻahu. Both restaurants have been cleared to reopen.

The health department found dead rodents and bugs at China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina during a routine inspection on May 17. Rodent droppings were found throughout the kitchen.

The kitchen and downstairs storage area also had an accumulation of food debris and grease. Missing tiles and gaps in the door allowed pests to enter the establishment.

The DOH is requiring the Lahaina eatery to work with a pest control contractor and fill any remaining holes and gaps in the building.

At a follow-up inspection on May 19, the health department found more new rodent droppings. Since an active rodent population was still present, the restaurant must remain closed.

At its next inspection Tuesday, May 25, the health department found all critical violations were corrected. The restaurant was given a green placard.

In a separate incident, the health department found violations at Golden Duck Chinese Restaurant in Honolulu during a routine inspection on Wednesday, May 18.

Violations included food cross-contamination and roaches in the storage area. A follow-up inspection on Thursday found that the violations had been corrected. The restaurant received a green placard and was approved to operate.

Restaurant inspection reports can be viewed at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.