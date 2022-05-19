Board of Education picks interim superintendent Keith Hayashi for permanent job

The Hawaiʻi Board of Education has picked Keith Hayashi as the next superintendent for the state’s public school system.

Hayashi has served as the interim head of public schools since last summer. Former superintendent Christina Kishimoto stepped down in July 2021 when her contract expired.

He previously served as Waipahū High School principal and Pearl City/Waipahū complex area superintendent.

In a nearly 12-hour public meeting, the board interviewed the candidates, took public testimony and deliberated before voting.

The board took several votes by straw poll before filing a motion to name Hayashi superintendent. The motion passed by a vote of 8 to 1.

Each candidate had 90 minutes to present their case and answer questions from board members.

When asked about any immediate changes he would make, Hayashi said, "The last nine months have been specifically focused on responding to the pandemic. As we move forward, we definitely — I definitely — will have very in-depth discussions ... with our state-level leaders, to ensure that our efforts are aligned. And if they're not, then we need to make decisions to ensure that we have personnel in place to ensure that those things happen.”

Hayashi edged out Caprice Young, president of a Los Angeles-based education consultancy and a former superintendent in California; and Darrel Galera, a former BOE member and Moanalua High School principal.

The board's chairperson, Catherine Payne, said the board was looking for a candidate who could heal the school system, bring the community and stakeholders together and transition schools out of the pandemic.

“His work at Waipahū High School has really touched a lot of students who were struggling and helped them to move forward into successful lives,” said Payne. “So, looking at how that might be able to be applied throughout our system is really important.”

Hayashi’s appointment will take effect July 1. Payne said his salary and other contract details will be negotiated. The state Legislature has set a maximum salary of $250,000 a year for the job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.