Former Kauaʻi Police Department clerk indicted for stealing state funds

A grand jury has indicted a former Kauaʻi Police Department records clerk for computer fraud and theft, according to the state attorney general.

Mikalynn Hiranaka allegedly stole at least $20,000 intended for the state’s Criminal Justice Data Center and Department of the Attorney General, according to indictment filings. To do this, Hiranaka reportedly falsified customer service reports to steal the money from March 2017 to October 2019.

Hiranaka could face up to 20 years in prison and fines for the stolen state funds.

The state's Attorney General Investigations Division and Kauaʻi Police Department worked in conjunction on this investigation.

“Employees of government in the State of Hawai‘i, whether at the State or local level, are public servants who must be held accountable when they engage in misconduct," Attorney General Holly Shikada said in a news release. "The Department of the Attorney General is dedicated to vigorously investigating and prosecuting such allegations to the full extent of the law.”

Hiranaka is currently out on a $10,000 bond and will appear for arraignment and plea later this month on Kauaʻi. She was unavailable by phone on Tuesday.