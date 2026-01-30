Kalaʻe + Kalena - Live From The Atherton

Watch Kala'e + Kalena, husband-and-wife duo perform with their band in the Atherton Performing Art Studio. Full performance recorded live in November 2025 from Celebrate808 - part of our multi-platform event series “Live from the Atherton.” Sponsored by HMSA.

Musicians:

Kalenaku Parish, Piano, Voice

Jonny Lam, Steel Guitar

Paul Nelson, Bass

Kalaʻe Parish, Voice, Guitar

Cullen Dochin, Drums

Alika Parish, Guitars

Song list:

0:00 Pretty Mama Dancin’

4:19 Blow Your Mind

9:39 Heart & Soul

16:25 Scars on Your Mama

22:12 Into Words

25:02 Killin’ Island Time

29:48 What I Call Living

32:52 Kickin’ Back

Kala'e Parish and Kalenaku:

The dynamic husband-and-wife duo, are both highly regarded in Hawai'i, each having won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. With deep roots in the islands, they bring a wealth of experience and passion to the stage. Together as Kala'e + Kalena, they captivate audiences with their infectious energy, stunning harmonies, and a collection of original songs that resonate with listeners worldwide. Over the past year, they’ve had the honor of opening for country music stars like Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts and LeAnn Rimes. Their performances offer a lively mix of high-energy country classics, soul-stirring originals, powerful ballads, and rich Hawaiian tradition.

________________________

Live From the Atherton is Hawai’i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio.

Sponsored by HMSA

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai’i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: Russell Subiono

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Tori DeJournett

________________________

Support HPR at Hawaiipublicradio.org #hawaiipublicradio #KalaeKalena #LiveFromTheAtherton #Celebrate808 #MusicinHawaii