Kalaʻe + Kalena - Live From The Atherton
Watch Kala'e + Kalena, husband-and-wife duo perform with their band in the Atherton Performing Art Studio. Full performance recorded live in November 2025 from Celebrate808 - part of our multi-platform event series “Live from the Atherton.” Sponsored by HMSA.
Musicians:
Kalenaku Parish, Piano, Voice
Jonny Lam, Steel Guitar
Paul Nelson, Bass
Kalaʻe Parish, Voice, Guitar
Cullen Dochin, Drums
Alika Parish, Guitars
Song list:
0:00 Pretty Mama Dancin’
4:19 Blow Your Mind
9:39 Heart & Soul
16:25 Scars on Your Mama
22:12 Into Words
25:02 Killin’ Island Time
29:48 What I Call Living
32:52 Kickin’ Back
Kala'e Parish and Kalenaku:
The dynamic husband-and-wife duo, are both highly regarded in Hawai'i, each having won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. With deep roots in the islands, they bring a wealth of experience and passion to the stage. Together as Kala'e + Kalena, they captivate audiences with their infectious energy, stunning harmonies, and a collection of original songs that resonate with listeners worldwide. Over the past year, they’ve had the honor of opening for country music stars like Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts and LeAnn Rimes. Their performances offer a lively mix of high-energy country classics, soul-stirring originals, powerful ballads, and rich Hawaiian tradition.
Live From the Atherton is Hawai’i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio.
HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai’i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.
LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON
Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee
Show Host: Russell Subiono
Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear
HPR Staff: Tori DeJournett
