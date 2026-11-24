HONOLULU, Nov. 24, 2026 — Hawaiʻi Public Radio President and CEO Meredith Artley has been elected to NPR’s Board of Directors.

Artley's election comes as public media organizations shape their futures without federal funding.

"I'm excited to join NPR's impressive board at a time of great change and opportunity for Hawaiʻi Public Radio and the public media system at large," Artley said. “The partnership between NPR, HPR and among stations across the nation needs to be strong and adaptable in a rapidly changing media and technological landscape.”

Artley was one of three member directors elected by NPR’s board along with Josh Adams of Houston Public Media, and Stewart Vanderwilt of Colorado Public Radio. In addition, NPR’s membership elected Sarah Ashworth of Wisconsin Public Radio; Asia Burnett of WKMS in Murray, Kentucky; Rachel Hubbard of KOSU in Oklahoma; and Sarah Morris of KCUR in Kansas City, MO.

The full announcement from NPR is available here.