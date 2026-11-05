923 supporters. 171 first-time givers. One strong community.

Mahalo to the 923 supporters who gave $460,700 during our fall membership campaign, including 171 first-time givers! We're proud to welcome you all into our HPR community.

We ended the campaign early on Thursday, September 24, to focus fully on Hurricane Nolo coverage. We experienced an outage that took HPR-1 and HPR-2 off the air across much of the state and we are grateful many of you stayed with us on our website and app. We cherish that trust and it is what keeps this station local, independent, and on the air.

HPR is 100% backed by the people we serve, and your support starts with the infrastructure that carries our signal. Our engineers monitor, maintain, and repair the transmitters, towers, and equipment that connect HPR across the Hawaiian islands. When storms like LaLa, Lowell or Nolo put that system under strain, our engineers need to assess the damage, restore service, and make lasting upgrades so we are stronger for the next time our community needs us most. That same support funds the programming made right here. From reporters telling stories from every island, local talk shows, to locally curated music, your support helps HPR continue to give the services you hold so dear.

Mahalo for your continued support.