Hawai‘i Public Radio appoints new programming director, Conversation executive producer

HONOLULU—Hawai‘i Public Radio has recently appointed Russell Subiono as its new Director of Programming & Content Development, and Maddie Bender as its new Executive Producer of its flagship local talk program, The Conversation.

In his new role, Subiono will oversee the overall listening experience on HPR, including its lineup of programs, sounds and stories. Subiono was the previous Executive Producer of The Conversation. He is also host and co-producer of the statewide public radio station’s first narrative podcast, This Is Our Hawaiʻi. Subiono began his career at HPR as a production assistant in 2016, and at one point, was the nonprofit’s fund drive producer. Subiono has also worked as a producer at KITV4 Island News. He grew up in Waimea on Hawai‘i Island.

Bender joined The Conversation as a producer last year, and succeeds Subiono in her new role. Bender also provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawai‘i. As a science, health and technology journalist, Bender has contributed print, digital and audio stories to national outlets including The New York Times, The Daily Beast, Scientific American, Smithsonian and VICE. Bender holds a master's degree in epidemiology from the Yale School of Public Health.

