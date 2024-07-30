Programming updates for HPR-1, effective August 1, 2024

HPR continues to bring you robust programming. As part of this effort, please note the following changes coming to HPR-1's on-air schedule. Here's what to expect, effective Aug. 1:

Starting Thursday, Aug. 1, The World will be restored to the full hour-long program airing from 1 to 2 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.



Starting Aug. 1, Living on Earth will be expanded to its full hour-long program airing Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m.



Asian View NEW!

From NHK World, Asian View is a five-minute news segment featuring the latest news and deep analysis from Japan and the rest of Asia.

Hear the first segment on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Asian View will air Mondays through Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Learn more



Sex and relationships are intimate — and sometimes intimidating to talk about. In this award-winning show, host Anita Rao guides us on an exploration of our brains and bodies that touches down in taboo territory.

Embodied will air weekly on Sundays beginning August 4 at 10:00 a.m. Learn more

These programs are being moved to different days/times:

The Daily will move to 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 and will air Mondays through Thursdays.

Hidden Brain moves from Thursday evening to a new timeslot of Sunday at 11 a.m. starting Aug. 4.

Bytemarks Café moves from Wednesdays to Fridays at 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Prior to our program transition, you can expect a double-dose of Bytemarks Café with episodes airing on July 31 and Aug. 2.

Here's what is leaving HPR-1. We've included ways to continue listening to these programs.

