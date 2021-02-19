Sundays 10AM on HPR-1

A production of Interfaith Voices, Inspired offers analyses of the many ways that faith intersects with culture, public policy, and the news of the day.

Executive producer and host Ambereen Khan explores how beliefs intersect in public life and influence our interconnected world. With over two decades of work as a field organizer, policy advocate and strategic communications advisor to public interest groups, private foundations and faith-based campaigns, Khan engages in thoughtful conversations to explore how beliefs and ideas are shaping our world, influencing our politics and culture.

Tune in and explore relevant questions from different points of view on the only national public affairs program dedicated to exploring religion, spirituality, and ethics at a time when the country’s religious landscape is rapidly changing.

Learn more about Inspired and Interfaith Voices

Explore the archives

