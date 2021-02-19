From Interfaith Voices:

Ambereen Khan is the executive producer and host for Interfaith Voices, an award-winning public radio program that explores how beliefs intersect in public life and influence our interconnected world.

She credits her third grade Catholic school teacher for her interest in talking about religion and politics. When Ms. McWhinney asked her to talk about being Muslim, Ambereen was glad to share - until she was asked to explain the difference between Sunnis and Shia, and she could not answer. The resulting unsettling feeling sparked a curiosity and interest in the history of Islam and the diversity of religious practices.

Today, her reporting is informed by two decades of work as an field organizer, policy advocate and strategic communications advisor to public interest groups, private foundations and faith-based campaigns. In those roles, Ambereen has been a frequent featured speaker at national and global fora for policies and a commentator on a variety of issues including women’s rights, civil rights and the intersection of faith and politics. Now in the role of the interviewer, she enjoys engaging with academics, thought leaders, practitioners and observers of the trends shaping our world. Khan is graduate of Rhodes College and resides with her family in the Washington, DC suburbs.