”The World” is a US radio news magazine with an emphasis on international news and global journalism.

“The World’s” unique editorial perspective brings energy and passion to each day's broadcast. The goal: to take us beyond borders and boundaries, and fire up our curiosity about a fascinating, messy, contentious, and beautiful planet. It's about exploration and risk, war and peace, fun and folly, and how our daily drama plays out around the globe. “The World,” the radio program, is heard every weekday on nearly 240 public radio stations across North America.

Marco Werman hosts an hour of surprising angles, unexpected insights, and engaging voices to illuminate what's going on in the world, and why it matters to you. The team of producers, reporters, and editors seek voices of people around the globe to bring you the world's most interesting stories, events, trends, and personal tales that connect us around the globe and remind us just how small our planet really is.

