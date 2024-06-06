HPR earns 3 first-place wins in public media journalism awards

(HONOLULU) HPR has won three first-place awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).

PMJA announced the winners of its annual awards this morning. The awards are for work completed in 2023. The full list of winners is available here.

HPR received first-place wins in the following categories within Division D (newsrooms with 16-29 staff):

Arts Feature: “Hawaiʻi Filipino Tattooists help locals reconnect with their culture” — Cassie Ordonio

Spot News: “Hawaiʻi may see more wildfires when hurricanes bypass the islands” — Savannah Harriman-Pote

Narrative/Produced Podcast: “This Is Our Hawaiʻi”— Russell Subiono, Savannah Harriman-Pote, Ananddev Banerjee, Maddie Bender, Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff, Bill Dorman, Sylvia Flores, Casey Harlow, Sophia McCullough, Liberty Peralta, Krista Rados, Emily Tom, Jason Ubay

“This year, we had over 1,450 entries from 144 different organizations in our awards contest,” said PMJA Executive Director Christine Paige Diers. “We’re proud to be able to recognize the great journalism across the country through this contest.”

PMJA is a professional association for public media journalists in the United States. Membership includes over 130 local public radio newsrooms across the country. PMJA programs provide professional development, career support and networking opportunities to the over 1,800 journalists working at its member stations.

View a list of previous HPR achievements.