Hawai‘i Public Radio kicks off its spring membership campaign

(HONOLULU) HPR's spring membership campaign kicks off today at 6:30 a.m. on HPR-1 and HPR-2 across broadcast and online streaming platforms.

Financial contributions from the community make up 94% of the station’s $7.4 million operating budget. Funding from listener contributions and local sponsorships provide critical resources for HPR's in-depth news, talk and music programs, as well as the broadcast and digital infrastructure to deliver these programs to the public.

HPR's primary goal for this campaign is to grow its membership base, which provides a steady, predictable revenue stream that allows the statewide station to plan for future growth. Automatic monthly donations from HPR members are the preferred way to support the local, nonprofit, noncommercial, community-owned radio service. Tax-deductible contributions can start at $10 a month.

Community support makes it possible for HPR to further invest in content that listeners rely on. While newsrooms across the country are shrinking, the HPR news team is expanding to bolster its commitment to statewide and global coverage. In July, HPR hired its first full-time reporter based in Maui County, longtime Molokai Dispatch editor Catherine Cluett Pactol. On the music side, HPR welcomed a new contributing host to Bridging the Gap, Jeffery Ryan Long.

HPR supporters are assured that their contributions will be used wisely. For 11 consecutive times, HPR has earned a four-star rating, the highest possible, from Charity Navigator, the country’s largest independent evaluator of nonprofits. This sustained top score is an indicator of HPR’s transparency and fiscal accountability, and assures donors that their contributions will be used wisely. Only 4% of charities evaluated receive this sustained top rating.

The campaign is scheduled to conclude at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Donations may be made online at members.hawaiipublicradio.org or by calling 888-536-4700