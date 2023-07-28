HPR hosts local indie artists for live music series

HONOLULU—Next month, Hawai‘i Public Radio presents an indie music lineup for its summer concert series, “INDIE808.”

Local artists Keilana, The Mauve, Evan Khay, and Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes are featured in this live music showcase at HPR’s Honolulu studio.

The INDIE808 Performance Series takes place Saturday nights from August 19 through September 9 at HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio at 738 Kāheka Street in Honolulu. Doors open at 7 p.m. and each show begins at 8 p.m.

General admission, standing room only tickets are $45 and are available to purchase online . Fans of the artists may access specially priced tickets by following them on their social media platforms.

Capacity is limited for each show. All ticket sales directly support the featured local artists and help HPR cover program costs.

Audio and video of the concerts will be recorded for future broadcasts and online content on HPR's platforms.

Mahalo to FarmLovers Markets for their sponsorship of this concert series.

