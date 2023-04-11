HPR back on the air on Kaua‘i

(HONOLULU) Hawai‘i Public Radio has restored its HPR-1 radio signal on Kaua‘i, KIPL 89.9 FM. KIPL carries HPR’s news and non-classical music programming on Kaua‘i.

“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience that this signal loss caused,” stated José A. Fajardo, HPR President and General Manager. “Thank you to our listeners and members on Kaua‘i for your patience and understanding as we’ve worked to restore service. We greatly value your listenership, membership and support.”

HPR also serves Kaua‘i through its classical music station, 101.7 FM K269GD, broadcasting from Princeville, and its 88.1 FM and 89.3 FM signals from O‘ahu.