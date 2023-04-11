© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPR Station Updates

HPR back on the air on Kaua‘i

Hawaii Public Radio
Published April 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM HST
Mt Kahili transmitter on Kauai
Don Mussell
The view from the HPR transmitter site atop Mt. Kāhili on Kaua‘i.

(HONOLULU) Hawai‘i Public Radio has restored its HPR-1 radio signal on Kaua‘i, KIPL 89.9 FM. KIPL carries HPR’s news and non-classical music programming on Kaua‘i.

“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience that this signal loss caused,” stated José A. Fajardo, HPR President and General Manager. “Thank you to our listeners and members on Kaua‘i for your patience and understanding as we’ve worked to restore service. We greatly value your listenership, membership and support.”

HPR also serves Kaua‘i through its classical music station, 101.7 FM K269GD, broadcasting from Princeville, and its 88.1 FM and 89.3 FM signals from O‘ahu.

