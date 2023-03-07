Hawai‘i Public Radio's 2024 Annual Report

Each year, HPR compiles a report of what we've accomplished over the past calendar year. It's a celebration of our community's power in helping us to achieve our mission to educate, inform, connect, and entertain.

We invite you to explore our 2024 Annual Report. This year-in-review showcases the many ways your support has enabled us to uplift voices in our community, share fresh perspectives, expand the scope of our storytelling, and bring us all together.

The theme of this report is Navigating New Currents. This reflects the challenges and successes HPR has faced this past year. The changes over the last year have been particularly seismic for HPR, with shifts in leadership, and the programming and services we provide. This report provides proof that HPR has put tremendous energy into handling the changes and advancing its mission. The stories and information in our annual report are an opportunity to reflect on where we have been and where we need to go.

As always, HPR extends our heartfelt thanks to our community of listeners, members, volunteers, and sponsoring organizations, for your continued partnership and support.