HPR to broadcast New York Times' 'The Daily' beginning Nov. 21

(HONOLULU) Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, Hawai‘i Public Radio will broadcast the popular New York Times program The Daily. The half-hour news program will air Mondays through Thursdays at 1:30 pm statewide on HPR-1, superseding the second half of The World.

According to The Daily, its mission is to delve deeper into the day's stories, and to incorporate a new kind of transparency into the way those stories are told. The Daily provides listeners with an intimate and human look at the news, offering them a deeper understanding of the world that is necessary in these fast-changing times.

Hosts Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise guide their audience through a thoughtful and human look inside the major stories of the day. The program also allows listeners to get to know New York Times reporters and understand exactly what it takes for them to get the full story.

In addition to its radio broadcast, Hawai‘i Public Radio can be streamed online, through the free HPR app, and with smart speakers.

