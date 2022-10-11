HPR kicks off its fall membership campaign

(HONOLULU) HPR's fall membership campaign kicks off Wednesday, October 12 on HPR-1 and HPR-2 across broadcast and online streaming platforms.

Financial contributions from the community make up 94% of the station’s $6.7 million operating budget. Funding from listeners who become "members" provides critical resources for HPR's in-depth news, talk and music programs, as well as the broadcast and digital infrastructure to deliver these programs to the public.

HPR's main goal for these campaigns is to grow its membership base, which provides a steady, predictable revenue stream that allows the statewide station to plan for future growth. Automatic monthly donations from members are the preferred way to support the local, nonprofit, noncommercial, community-owned radio service. Tax-deductible contributions can start at $10 a month.

Community support makes it possible for HPR to further invest in content that listeners rely on. While newsrooms across the country are shrinking, the HPR news team—the largest radio newsroom in Hawai‘i—is expanding to bolster its commitment to statewide and global coverage. Recent hires include a new culture and arts reporter, and an additional general assignment reporter. HPR also recently welcomed several new hosts to locally curate classical and contemporary music programs.

For 11 consecutive times, HPR has earned a four-star rating, the highest possible, from Charity Navigator, the country’s largest independent evaluator of nonprofits. This sustained top score is an indicator of HPR’s transparency and fiscal accountability, and ensures donors that their contributions will be used wisely. Only 4% of charities evaluated receive this sustained top rating.

The campaign begins at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is scheduled to conclude at noon on Thursday, October 20. Donations may be made online at members.hawaiipublicradio.org or by calling 888-536-4700.