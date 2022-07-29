HPR receives $1 million donation from local philanthropist Jay H. Shidler

(HONOLULU) Real estate investor and philanthropist Jay H. Shidler has donated $1 million to fund innovation and community building initiatives at Hawai‘i Public Radio.

The gift is the largest unrestricted donation in the statewide nonprofit broadcaster's 41-year history.

The donation will establish a new innovation fund at HPR to support community building initiatives, audience development, new original content, and other key projects that align with the station's strategic plan to reach new and diverse listeners, while engaging its existing audience.

Shidler said, “I’ve been a daily listener to Hawai‘i Public Radio for quite a while. I’ve watched the station’s growth trajectory, become acquainted with its leadership, and recognize the value of its services to our island community. This year, I wanted to do more in terms of my support.”

“We are so grateful to Jay for his tremendous generosity and long-time personal interest and support of the station’s plans and direction,” said José A. Fajardo, HPR President and General Manager. “His gift gives HPR the creative space and resources to dream big and advance projects that will elevate the station’s work and service on behalf of our statewide community.”

HPR Board Chair Francis S. Oda said, “This gift is such an inspiring gesture. It’s a tremendous vote of confidence, not only in the station’s mission and work, but in its future as an independent, locally focused, and locally funded enterprise.”