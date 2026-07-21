© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hawaiian Word of The Day
Hawaiian Word of the Day

July 21st

By Leilani Poliʻahu
Published July 21, 2026 at 12:00 AM HST
Pīkake is our name for the fragrant jasmine flower, and it is also the Hawaiian word for "peacock."

Pīkake is our name for the fragrant jasmine flower, and it is also the Hawaiian word for "peacock."

Hawaiian Word of the Day
Leilani Poliʻahu
See stories by Leilani Poliʻahu
More Episodes