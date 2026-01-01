Youth Voices Initiative – Producer

Join a team of professionals at Hawaiʻi Public Radio in launching HPR’s Youth Voices, a new initiative centered on elevating creative voices of today’s young generations in Hawai‘i.

Youth Voices will cultivate emerging storytellers, journalists and creative thinkers whose perspectives will enrich HPR’s broader multimedia programming through the development of podcasts, video production, social media engagement, and live events.

The person in this role will work at the direction of the Production Manager to realize the full potential of this initiative, executing projects already in development while also bringing new projects forward.

This is very much a hands-on role. You will maintain a workflow for yourself and others that meets established deadlines for Youth Voices projects. You’ll work closely with colleagues in the Programming Department and guide the work of two fellows for the initiative who will assist with production tasks.

This role will have a two-year contract, which corresponds with the duration of the initiative, with the possibility of additional, future opportunities within HPR.

Key Responsibilities



Develop and produce Youth Initiative projects. This includes writing and editing, studio and field recording, video and audio editing.

Work closely with two Youth Voices fellows to guide their work.

Generate ideas for Youth Voices projects, and coordinate responses to pitches for Youth Voices projects proposed by third-party partners.

Stay up to date on the latest issues and concerns affecting Hawai‘i’s youth.

Communicate with other departments at HPR to complete and promote all projects.

Qualifications and Skills



At least 2 years of professional journalism experience in a multimedia environment.

A self-starter with deep awareness and sensitivity to the central issues that matter to today’s younger generations in Hawaii.

Experience managing deadlines while upholding high creative and editorial standards, ethics and fact-checking practices.

Experience with content creation platforms and production tools, preferably including Adobe Audition and Premiere, as well as Descript.

Excellent writing and communication skills, demonstrated news judgment and strong planning and organizational abilities.

Familiarity with the people and places of Hawai‘i; knowledge of HPR and its programming on-air and online, as well as knowledge of the local media landscape.

Experience with all major social media platforms.

A close understanding of the issues and challenges that face today’s youth in Hawai‘i.

This is a two-year role, which corresponds with the duration of the initiative, with the possibility of additional future opportunities within HPR. The position reports directly to the Youth Voices Production Manager. Salary range is $50,000-$55,000.

This is a full-time exempt position with a generous benefits package including medical benefits, paid time off, paid holidays and volunteer days, family-friendly leave, opportunities for development, and fulfilling work with a terrific team dedicated to serving the people of Hawaiʻi. HPR is an equal opportunity employer.

To apply, share your resume and tell us why you are interested in this role at YVI@hawaiipublicradio.org.

