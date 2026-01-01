Youth Voices Initiative – Managing Producer

Join a team of professionals at Hawaiʻi Public Radio in launching HPR's Youth Voices, a new initiative to elevate the stories and perspectives of today's young generations in Hawai‘i.

HPR's Youth Voices gives the mic to the next generation of storytellers in Hawaiʻi, cultivating talent and enriching HPR’s programming through the development of podcasts, on-air stories and segments, video production, social media activations, and live events.

The Managing Producer for HPR's Youth Voices will advance HPR's ability to engage and empower the next generation of creative, civic-minded voices. This person will shepherd this initiative, supporting projects already in development and also bringing new pitches and ideas forward. You will manage a small team including one producer and two fellows, overseeing production for projects, setting schedules and deadlines, and collaborating across HPR.

This position operates within HPR’s Programming Department and comes with opportunities to collaborate with the news team and other departments, as well as external community partners.

This is a two-year role, which corresponds with the duration of the initiative, with the possibility of additional future opportunities within HPR.

Key Duties:

Manage a team of three to develop and produce Youth Initiative projects, from concept to execution to rollout. This includes writing and editing, studio and field recording, video and audio editing, as well as organizing live events.

Generate ideas for Youth Voices projects, and encourage idea generation from the initiative’s team.

Evaluate and manage pitches for Youth Voices projects proposed by staff, community members and third-party partners.

Help build partnerships with schools, colleges, youth organizations, and community groups.

Work closely with a producer to guide the work of two Youth Voices fellows, and nurture the entire team’s professional development.

Stay up to date on the latest issues and concerns affecting Hawai‘i’s youth.

Communicate with other departments at HPR to complete and promote all projects.



Qualifications and Skills:

At least 3-4 years of professional journalism experience in a multimedia environment.

Strong planning and project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects at once, all at various stages of development.

Experience managing teams and producing content on deadline, while upholding high creative and editorial standards, ethics and fact-checking practices.

Experience with content creation platforms and production tools, preferably including Adobe Audition and Premiere, as well as Descript.

Excellent writing and communication skills, demonstrated news judgment and strong planning and organizational abilities.

Familiarity with the people and places of Hawai‘i; knowledge of HPR and its programming on-air and online, as well as knowledge of the local media landscape.

Tuned into the media landscape – not just familiar with HPR's portfolio but also with media and habits of younger generations, including social media platforms and the local content creator and influencer landscape.

A close understanding of the issues and challenges that face today’s youth in Hawai‘i.



The position has an anticipated salary range of $52,000 - $62,000, and reports to the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia.

This is a full-time exempt position with a generous benefits package including medical benefits, paid time off, paid holidays and volunteer days, family-friendly leave, opportunities for development, and fulfilling work with a terrific team dedicated to serving the people of Hawaiʻi. HPR is an equal opportunity employer.

To apply, share your resume and tell us why you are interested in this role at YVI@hawaiipublicradio.org.