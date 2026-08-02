Zingara
Zingara
Sat Aug 15
Zingara
with special guest Fiendi
Ticket Prices:
- • $25 - $35 + fees
- • Prices increase day of show
Ticket Locations:
- • The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)
- • eventim.us
- • jointherepublik.com
- • University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office
This is an 18+ event
- • Doors: 9:00 pm
- • Show: 9:00 pm
The Republik
$25 - $35 + fees
09:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com