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Zingara

Zingara

Sat Aug 15

Zingara

with special guest Fiendi

Ticket Prices:

  • • $25 - $35 + fees
  • • Prices increase day of show

Ticket Locations:

  • • The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)
  • • eventim.us
  • • jointherepublik.com
  • • University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office

This is an 18+ event

  • • Doors: 9:00 pm
  • • Show: 9:00 pm

The Republik
$25 - $35 + fees
09:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
bampproject.com
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com
jointherepublik.com