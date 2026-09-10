YMCA of Honolulu Celebrates Welcoming Month with a Free Week at the Y and Community Activities All September

This September YMCA of Honolulu is opening its doors and hearts for Welcoming Month, inviting the community to come together, connect, and celebrate a place where everyone belongs. The annual event takes place all month long and offers a free week at the Y, special activities and opportunities for residents of all ages to engage with the YMCA’s mission of empowering people of all kinds to be healthier in spirit, mind and body. In addition, a special September membership package includes $99 in savings and the new member’s first month free. And thanks to generous donors, the Y also offers financial aid for those who can’t afford the full cost of membership and programs.

During Welcoming Month the community is invited to try the YMCA for free for a week. With over 350 classes to explore, from group exercise to Hot Hula, there’s something for everyone. Branches continue to provide programs like pickleball, private lessons, heated pools, and youth basketball leagues, creating more opportunities for people of all ages to stay active, develop skills, and connect with their neighbors.

Those who are interested can register online at ymcahonolulu.org/about/news/welcoming-week to claim their first month free, $99 joiner fee waived, and gain full access to Welcoming Month activities. Whether you want to try a new class, join a youth league, or simply explore everything the YMCA has to offer, the free pass makes it easy to participate and experience the Y community firsthand.