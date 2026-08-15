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Ye Olde Sketch Show

Ye Olde Sketch Show

Join the Middle Management Sketch Team as we bring humor to the often chaotic world of middle management. We understand that work can feel like a circus, so let’s share some laughs about the everyday antics that keep us all sane. Get ready for a hilarious journey as we transform the mundane into something truly entertaining

TAG- The Actor's Group at The Brad Powell Theatre
$25.00
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TAG - The Actors' Group
8087414699
tagbradpowelltheatre@gmail.com
https://taghawaii.net/

Artist Group Info

Middle Management Sketch Team
admin@middlemanagementsketch.com
https://www.middlemanagementsketch.com/
TAG- The Actor's Group at The Brad Powell Theatre
650 Iwilei Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
www.taghawaii.net