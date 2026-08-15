Ye Olde Sketch Show
Ye Olde Sketch Show
Join the Middle Management Sketch Team as we bring humor to the often chaotic world of middle management. We understand that work can feel like a circus, so let’s share some laughs about the everyday antics that keep us all sane. Get ready for a hilarious journey as we transform the mundane into something truly entertaining
TAG- The Actor's Group at The Brad Powell Theatre
$25.00
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
TAG - The Actors' Group
8087414699
tagbradpowelltheatre@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Middle Management Sketch Team
admin@middlemanagementsketch.com
TAG- The Actor's Group at The Brad Powell Theatre
650 Iwilei RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96817