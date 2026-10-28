The UH Mānoa Creative Writing Program proudly presents the 2026 Write@Mānoa Creative Writing Conference at UH Mānoa on Saturday, Nov. 21st, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the UH Campus Center Ballroom.

Pulitzer Prize-finalist Tommy Orange, author of the award-winning novels THERE THERE and WANDERING STARS, will deliver an in-person keynote. Participants will then choose among more than seven distinct workshops that include generative writing sessions, practice in editorial and performance skills, and advice for professional development. The workshop leaders include Honolulu Magazine 2026 Book Award recipients Shay Kauwe and Alicia Upano, multimedia artists and podcasters Anjoli Roy and Jocelyn Kapumealani Ng, and spoken word poet D. Keali‘i MacKenzie, among others.

For students, the conference features an Emerging Writers Program with workshops designed to encourage the development of skills such as public speaking and self expression. Community members looking to hone their artistry are welcomed as well. Pre-register by November 5 and lunch is included for no extra cost.