🌊 World Ocean Day Festival 2026

🌊 World Ocean Day Festival – June 7, 2026

📍 Nukoliʻi Beach (Big grassy field adjacent to OUTRIGGER Kauaʻi Beach Resort)

🚗 Parking and event access available on the public beach side.

🗓 Sunday, June 7, 2026

⏰ 11AM–3PM

Hoʻomalu Ke Kai’s World Ocean Day Festival is back, and we’re excited to gather once again in celebration of our ocean and the connections that sustain us.

Join us at Nukoliʻi Beach for a day of community, culture, education, and aloha. This coastline is also one of Kauaʻi’s marine debris accumulation zones—making it a meaningful place to learn, connect, and take action for our ocean.

🌱 What to Expect

• Conservation & environmental education booths

• Cultural demonstrations & ʻike sharing

• Local vendors & sustainable artisans

• Keiki activities & hands-on learning

• Ocean-themed crafts & community engagement

• Food, music & good vibes

From mauka to makai, this festival uplifts the work being done every day to protect our island and ocean.

💙 Mahalo to our organizations, volunteers, partners, and community members who continue to show up for our ocean and help make this event possible.

No RSVP needed—just bring your aloha.

Parking and event access available on the public beach side.