Mark your calendars for HWC’s Annual Workers Victory Celebration! 🗓️

As attacks on workers continue to escalate, it’s crucial that we uplift those organizing for justice. Join us for a celebratory evening of cultural performances, awards, and a buffet dinner as we unite under this year’s theme, “Rise Up & Fight for Workers Rights!”

🗓️ Friday, November 13, 2026

🕔 5:00pm

📍 IBEW Local 1186

1935 Hau St, Honolulu, HI 96819

🎟️ If you or your organization would like to sponsor tickets for workers or join as an event sponsor, please contact 📧 jules@hawaiiworkerscenter.org