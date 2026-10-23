Workers' Victory Celebration
Workers' Victory Celebration
Mark your calendars for HWC’s Annual Workers Victory Celebration! 🗓️
As attacks on workers continue to escalate, it’s crucial that we uplift those organizing for justice. Join us for a celebratory evening of cultural performances, awards, and a buffet dinner as we unite under this year’s theme, “Rise Up & Fight for Workers Rights!”
🗓️ Friday, November 13, 2026
🕔 5:00pm
📍 IBEW Local 1186
1935 Hau St, Honolulu, HI 96819
🎟️ If you or your organization would like to sponsor tickets for workers or join as an event sponsor, please contact 📧 jules@hawaiiworkerscenter.org
IBEW Local 1186
$10.00-$35.00
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaiʻi Workers' Center
(808) 743-1031
hiworkerscenter@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kelsearaearmstrong@gmail.com
IBEW Local 1186
1935 Hau Street, Floor 5Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
(808) 847-5341
IBEW1186@ibew1186.org