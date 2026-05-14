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Work Together Effectively as a Non-Profit Board

Work Together Effectively as a Non-Profit Board

Work Together Effectively as a Non-Profit Board

Julie Mitchell presents “Work Together Effectively As a Non-Profit Board” on Thursday, June 4, 2026 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. In this informative and interactive workshop, learn about the importance of corporate documents; board roles, responsibilities, and competencies; best practices for committees, chairs, and meetings; and healthy relations and lines of communication.

Walk away with some practical tools that you can immediately put to use to become more effective individually and collectively on the leadership team of your non-profit board. For registration, tuition, and scholarship information for the June 4th training “Work Together Effectively As a Non-Profit Board,” contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

University of Hawaii at Hilo UCB 127
$50.00
08:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ku'ikahi Mediation Center
808-935-7844
info@hawaiimediation.org
https://hawaiimediation.org/
University of Hawaii at Hilo UCB 127
200 W. Kawili St.
Hilo, Hawaii 96720