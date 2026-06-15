WLW Wednesdays - June Pride Edition: Bingo & Mingle

WLW Wednesdays returns with a favorite just in time for Pride: an interactive Bingo & Mingle experience designed to get everyone talking.

Each round features themed prompts, icebreakers, and prize moments that encourage guests to step outside their usual circles and spark new conversations. Whether you’re feeling flirty, friendly, or just curious, the room will be filled with opportunities to meet someone new.

Doors open at 7. Grab a drink, settle in, and get ready for hosted games starting shortly after. Proof Social Club will be mixing specialty drinks, and The Pasta Boys will keep the night fueled with comfort food favorites. Come solo or bring your crew — the format makes it easy for everyone to jump in.

This month, WLW Wednesdays will also be giving back. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, supporting programs that uplift and advocate for LGBTQIA+ communities across the islands.

WLW Wednesdays is a monthly queer social series created by Nova Collective to build real connection, community, and joy. Every event offers a new theme, new faces, and new ways to engage. Join us and help shape this growing space for Honolulu’s queer community.