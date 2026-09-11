Halloween! Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show

Spooky kooky retro fun in two packed rooms. The 65th Wiki Wiki One Day PoP-Up is an all vintage (20 yrs and older) collectibles and antiques sale. Shop 100+ tables with vendors from Oahu, Outer Islands, Japan plus Mainland U.S. This is Hawaii's only strictly vintage show with no pre-sales to vendors. Halloween Wiki features Mr. Bony's hand crafted animated scary creatures made from vintage flotsam & jetsam. Vintage Christmas too!

Treasures include Vintage Halloween, Aloha shirts, Hawaiian jewelry, Hawaiiana, Mod muu muus, art, paintings, estate jewelry, cool fashion & accessories, dolls, tribal art, beads, tiki, Pyrex, gold & silver, koa, surf, kimono, kitchenware, ukuleles, toys, action figures, Pokemon, kokeshi, Mid-Century Modern decor & furniture, comics, Chinese & Japanese antiques, Mings jewelry, Niihau shell leis, lauhala hats, stamps, coins, farm chic, Victorian, sportscards, Hawaiian jewelry, prints, textiles, postcards, lighters, action figures, music, typewriter, watches, antique bottles and more! A huge selection of Pre Statehood and vintage Hawaiiana for sale under one roof.

* $1 Off Admission Discount coupon and Sneak Preview page at www.ukulele.com/wikiwiki.html

* Location: Blaisdell Center Hawaii Suites plus The Galleria

* 777 Ward Ave., Honolulu, Hawaii 96814

* Date: Sunday Oct 4, 2026

* Times: General Admission 11:00 am to 4:30 pm, Early entry 10:00 am.

* Admission: General Admission $6, Early Entry $25

Kids 12 & under free with paid adult. Box office opens day of show.

* Website: www.ukulele.com/wikiwiki.html

* Facebook: www.facebook.com/wikiwikionedayvintageshow

* Istagram@wikiwikionedayvintageshow