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West Hawai‘i Island Community Meetings on Hawai‘i’s Energy Future

West Hawai‘i Island Community Meetings on Hawai‘i’s Energy Future

The Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) and Paʻakai Communications invite community members to join an upcoming conversation about Hawai‘i’s energy future.

Attendees will learn more about how Hawai‘i’s energy system works, ask questions, and share their experiences, concerns, priorities, and manaʻo. The meeting will include a short presentation followed by small-group discussions focused on hearing directly from the community.

No prior energy knowledge is needed, and everyone is welcome. Bentos will be provided for those who RSVP.

NELHA Hale Iako
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO)
808-386-2560
kaulana@paakaicommunications.com
https://energy.hawaii.gov
NELHA Hale Iako
73-970 Makako Bay Drive
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740