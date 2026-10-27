Weaving Culture & Water Safety Together | A Hawaiʻi Island Community Story

Aloha,

I'm reaching out to share a recently published article about the Alex & Duke De Rego Foundation and its ongoing commitment to water safety education on Hawaiʻi Island.

The story highlights the foundation's mission, the importance of passing down cultural knowledge, and the role our community plays in protecting future generations.

On November 7, we will be hosting our annual Fall Benefit in Waimea, themed “Weaving Culture & Water Safety Together.” The evening will bring together local watermen, lifeguards, families, and community members to honor extraordinary acts of courage and share knowledge that can help save lives.

I would love for your editorial team to consider sharing our story or featuring the foundation and its work in an upcoming publication.

Published article: https://www.hawaiilife.com/blog/our-keiki-our-ocean-our-kuleana/

I'm happy to provide photographs, additional information, or coordinate an interview with foundation representatives.

Mahalo for your consideration and for the work you do in sharing meaningful stories from our island community.

With aloha,

Noelani Spencer

Alex & Duke De Rego Foundation

(808) 990-4994

noelanispencer@hawaiilife.com