Waimea Country School K-5 Admissions Open House

Join us for our October 17th Open House!

Is your child ready for a learning journey filled with curiosity, growth, and joy? We invite your ‘ohana to step inside Waimea Country School and experience what makes our community so special as we celebrate 30 years of learning!

For three decades, our mission has been to educate children to become confident, responsible, and compassionate people. We’d love to show you how that mission comes to life every day.

During your visit, you will have the opportunity to:

~Meet our incredible teachers: Connect with the dedicated educators who inspire, encourage, and care for our students every day.

~Explore our multiage classrooms: Take a tour of our bright, engaging learning spaces designed to unleash creativity and focus.

~Discover our approach: Find out why our students skip through the doors each morning and why this is truly a place where children love to learn!

~Learn about admissions: Find out how to apply and get all your questions answered.

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10AM - Noon

Where: Waimea Country School (65-1237 Kawaihae Rd in St. James’ Circle)

Who: Parents and prospective K-5 students

RSVP : Use the QR Code above to request more information and let us know you plan to come!

