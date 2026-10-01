Wailea Wednesdays - Max Angel

Wednesday, October 7 from 4:30-6pm

The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays

Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers

Enjoy an evening of live music with Maui musician Max Angel as part of Wailea Wednesdays at The Shops at Wailea. An accomplished ʻukulele player and graduate of the Institute of Hawaiian Music, Angel performs a mix of traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music alongside modern favorites and classic hits. His work includes the Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning EP “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” recorded with his cohort at the Institute of Hawaiian Music.

Seating is provided throughout the property for guests to enjoy. At this time, The Shops at Wailea kindly ask guests not to bring their own chairs. Mahalo for your understanding. The Shops’ special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.