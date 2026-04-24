Wailea Wednesdays - Kason Gomes at The Shops at Wailea

Wednesday, July 22 from 4:30–6pm at the Lower Level Stage

The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays, Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers

Kason Gomes is a Maui-based musician, singer and songwriter. The 2017 Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Hawaiian Falsetto Contest winner will grace the stage at The Shops at Wailea.

Seating is provided throughout the property for guests to enjoy. At this time, The Shops at Wailea kindly ask guests not to bring their own chairs. Mahalo for your understanding. The Shops’ special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.

