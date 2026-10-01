Wailea Wednesdays - Arlie Asiu

Wednesday, October 28 from 4:30-6pm

Enjoy an evening of live music with Arlie Asiu during Wailea Wednesdays at The Shops at Wailea. This complimentary performance offers guests a chance to enjoy local entertainment while exploring the Center’s shopping and dining offerings.

Seating is provided throughout the Center, and guests are kindly asked not to bring personal chairs. Guests are welcome to come and go throughout the performance.