Waikoloa Maneuver Area FUDS Restoration Advisory Board Meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Honolulu District is holding a Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting for the Waikoloa Maneuver Area (WMA) Formerly Used Defense Site (FUDS), located on the Island of Hawaii, Wednesday, October 28, 5-6:30 p.m.

To ensure maximum community involvement in the restoration decision-making process for the WMA FUDS, RAB meetings are open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend.

The fall 2026 RAB meeting will review past actions and give a status update regarding ongoing environmental investigations and restoration activities to address military munitions potentially remaining at the WMA.

Virtual Login: Information regarding the online meeting format and

access also available at: www.poh.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental/FUDS/Waikoloa.aspx

For questions about the meeting, contact:

WMAUXOInfo@usace.army.mil