Waikiki Aquarium Member’s Night

Hosted by the Friends of the Waikīkī Aquarium, this family-friendly event is open to the public and offers a special after-hours opportunity to explore the Aquarium and enjoy Halloween festivities.

This year’s theme is “Stranger Fins.” Dive into the Upside Down for a night of mysterious creatures and friendly frights, featuring spooktacular games, educational activities, interactive booths, a costume contest, critter encounters, underwater pumpkin carving, and food and drinks from local vendors.

Activities will include:

● Hawkins Hopscotch: Take a trip to Hawkins without ever leaving the Aquarium! Hop, skip, and jump your way through this spooky spin on a classic playground favorite.

● Upside Down Jellyfish Toss: Test your aim and accuracy as you toss colorful balls into jellyfish cans. How many can you get into the Upside Down?

● Mind Flayer Matching Game: The Mind Flayer has mixed everything up! Can you find all the matching pairs before they disappear into the Upside Down?

● ‘80s Candy Crawl: Calling all candy lovers! Crawl through a pool of classic '80s candy and search for hidden prizes. What totally tubular treats will you discover?

● Emo Nemo Corn Hole: Take aim and test your tossing skills in this fin-tastic game of cornhole. How many can you sink?

● Halloween Costume Contest

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., keiki dressed in their Halloween best will have a chance to walk the stage and win some fa-boo-lous prizes. There will be two age categories (ages 0-12 and 13+), with one winner selected in each.

o Three additional winners will be selected among all entries:

▪ Best Ocean-Inspired Costume

▪ Best 80s-Themed Costume

▪ Best Overall Costume

Admission is $15 for members ($5 for children 4-12) and $20 for non-members ($10 for children 4-12). All ages are welcome; children 3 and under are free. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended.

Friends of the Waikīkī Aquarium members are also invited to attend the organization’s free Annual Meeting inside the Aquarium classroom at 4:30 p.m. Admission for the Halloween event will be separate.