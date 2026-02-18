"Voices Behind Barbed Wire" Film Screening feat. Members of the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra - Oahu

In partnership with the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra (HSO), Kinetic Productions, and the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai'i, a live musical performance by HSO concertmaster Iggy Jang and cellist Joshua Nakazawa will welcome audiences as part of a screening for "Voices Behind Barbed Wire". "Voices Behind Barbed Wire", a film by Kinetic Productions, tells the story of Japanese-Americans living in Hawaiʻi after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and how their families were affected by martial law.

A violin that was used at Honouliuli Internment Camp is the inspiration for this special HSO performance. This special film screening will be followed by a panel session, including Ryan Kawamoto, the director of the film, Karen Murashige whose father was incarcerated at Honouliuli and whose violin is featured, and a member of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

The event will be held on the grounds of Pearl Harbor National Memorial. No bags are allowed unless they are clear. Parking in the lot is $7. Bus stops are within walking distance of the entrance. The Skyline train station Aloha Stadium is about a half-mile walk away from the entrance.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Kawamoto/Kinetic Productions