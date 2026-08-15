Twin Horns
Twin Horns
"Two horns transform the sound of the string quartet.
Twin Horns features Anna Lenhart and Jamie Sanborn alongside the Galliard String Quartet for a program that explores the warmth, depth, and power of this unusual combination. From stormy drama and sunrise glow to Mozart’s intimate horn writing and Beethoven’s grand Sextet, this concert brings extra color, chemistry, and resonance to the chamber music stage."
"TURNER: ’Twas A Dark and Stormy Night
HAYDN: String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 76 No. 4, “Sunrise”
MOZART: Selection of Horn Duos
WEBERN: Langsamer Satz
BEETHOVEN: Sextet in E-flat major, Op. 81b"
Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Hawaii
Artist Group Info
Tresemble
Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College
45-720 Keaahala Rd.Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744
(808) 235-7310