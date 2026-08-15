"Two horns transform the sound of the string quartet.

Twin Horns features Anna Lenhart and Jamie Sanborn alongside the Galliard String Quartet for a program that explores the warmth, depth, and power of this unusual combination. From stormy drama and sunrise glow to Mozart’s intimate horn writing and Beethoven’s grand Sextet, this concert brings extra color, chemistry, and resonance to the chamber music stage."

"TURNER: ’Twas A Dark and Stormy Night

HAYDN: String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 76 No. 4, “Sunrise”

MOZART: Selection of Horn Duos

WEBERN: Langsamer Satz

BEETHOVEN: Sextet in E-flat major, Op. 81b"

