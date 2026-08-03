Tropical Nights Waikiki with Christie Brooke at Blue Note Hawaii

Tropical Nights Waikiki with Christie Brooke blends exotica, bossa nova, jazz, and retro soul for a night of unforgettable entertainment in paradise! Fresh off the heels of her show Jazz in Waikiki, artist + actress Christie Brooke (MIDWAY/Lionsgate, Hawaii 5-0/CBS) dazzles the stage with the sway of tropical sounds, original tunes, jazz standards, island classics, and a pop of pink in vintage paradise! Experience jazzy feels, exquisite vocal stylings, immaculate island vintage vibes, live entertainment, Tahitian/hula dancers, surprise local guest artists + more! Follow the breeze to Christie Brooke's Tropical Nights Waikiki at Blue Note Hawaii!

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available