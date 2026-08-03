Tropical Nights Waikiki with Christie Brooke at Blue Note Hawaii
Tropical Nights Waikiki with Christie Brooke at Blue Note Hawaii
Tropical Nights Waikiki with Christie Brooke blends exotica, bossa nova, jazz, and retro soul for a night of unforgettable entertainment in paradise! Fresh off the heels of her show Jazz in Waikiki, artist + actress Christie Brooke (MIDWAY/Lionsgate, Hawaii 5-0/CBS) dazzles the stage with the sway of tropical sounds, original tunes, jazz standards, island classics, and a pop of pink in vintage paradise! Experience jazzy feels, exquisite vocal stylings, immaculate island vintage vibes, live entertainment, Tahitian/hula dancers, surprise local guest artists + more! Follow the breeze to Christie Brooke's Tropical Nights Waikiki at Blue Note Hawaii!
Show 7pm
Doors 5pm
Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section
$20 Minimum Per Person
Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available