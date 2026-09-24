Trashion Show -- presented by Garden Island Arts Council

📣 ALERT:: The registration DEADLINE to enter the Trashion Show has been extended to October 30th!

🎉 Plus, NEW EVENT DATE + LOCATION --> November 14th at Downtown Līhuʻe Second Saturday Night Market

Lowellʻs impact forced us to adjust all Trashion dates. These new dates allow more time for artists to create their work for this exciting design contest and fashion show. Changing locations and partnering with Downtown Lihue will produce an even more fun event while combining resources. 🔨🔨🔨 Weʻre stronger together, Kauaʻi!

The Garden Island Arts Council hopes this is an opportunity for Kauaʻi to use art as catharsis, to bring people together and find play, joy, and hope in creative action.

⚠️Please be careful--If you use any hurricane debris for your entry:

~Safety first! Nothing sharp or dangerous

~Nothing toxic or hazardous

~No green waste

~No animal by products

Any questions, please connect: info@gardenislandarts.org

Register: gardenislandarts.org/trashion