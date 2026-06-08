Tommy Davidson at Blue Note Hawaii

Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer who delivers no matter the arena. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color, Davidson’s visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent across all platforms.

Davidson starred in Disney Channel’s beloved animated series The Proud Family (2001-05) and now is the main star in its current hit, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney +) with new episodes premiering August 6th . Other recent guest starring credits include comedy series Poppa’s House opposite Damon Wayans and The Neighborhood (both CBS), VH1’s hit A Black Lady Sketch Show; the Nick Cannon-directed Miracles Across 125th Street, BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show, Netflix’s Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.