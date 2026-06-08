The Twins Dueling Pianos Show at Blue Note Hawaii

Kimberley & Tamara have been playing piano since the age of six. After completing college, they began touring as singer/dancers with a national entertainment company. They performed all over the world including Super Bowl and Olympic events, parties abroad in Barcelona, Cancun, Munich, Bahamas, Japan and Grand Cayman. They have performed at parties for Reebok, Time, Sports Illustrated, Playboy TV, NFL, NHL and Anheuser-Busch.

In keeping with the tradition of the dueling pianos genre, the show is an all-request sing-along that incorporates a great deal of audience participation and comedy. The world famous twins play requests that range from the Andrews Sisters and AC/DC to Bruno Mars and Chappell Roan.