The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon
The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon
Written by Neil Simon, The Sunshine Boys is a classic comedic play about Al Lewis and Willie Clark, two aging vaudeville comedians who haven't spoken in twelve years. Despite their bitter history, they are reluctantly reunited for a CBS television special, leading to hilarious arguments, backstage drama, and a bittersweet look at friendship.
Winner of the 1973 Tony Award for Best Play
Monday, July 13, 2026. Show begins at 6:30 pm, and the house will open at 6:00 pm.
Notices:
Content Warning: Best suited for adults and teenagers. Not for children.
Run-time: 120 minutes
❤️ A huge MAHALO to our ONO Sponsors
Series Sponsor - Russ Taft
Tech Sponsor - Wave of Harmony Foundation
Concessions Sponsor - The Fish Shack
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com