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The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon

The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon

Written by Neil Simon, The Sunshine Boys is a classic comedic play about Al Lewis and Willie Clark, two aging vaudeville comedians who haven't spoken in twelve years. Despite their bitter history, they are reluctantly reunited for a CBS television special, leading to hilarious arguments, backstage drama, and a bittersweet look at friendship.

Winner of the 1973 Tony Award for Best Play

Monday, July 13, 2026. Show begins at 6:30 pm, and the house will open at 6:00 pm.

Notices:

Content Warning: Best suited for adults and teenagers. Not for children.

Run-time: 120 minutes

❤️ A huge MAHALO to our ONO Sponsors

​Series Sponsor - Russ Taft

Tech Sponsor - Wave of Harmony Foundation

Concessions Sponsor - The Fish Shack

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
http://mauionstage.com

Artist Group Info

kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/