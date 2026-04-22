The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon

Written by Neil Simon, The Sunshine Boys is a classic comedic play about Al Lewis and Willie Clark, two aging vaudeville comedians who haven't spoken in twelve years. Despite their bitter history, they are reluctantly reunited for a CBS television special, leading to hilarious arguments, backstage drama, and a bittersweet look at friendship.

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Winner of the 1973 Tony Award for Best Play

Monday, July 13, 2026. Show begins at 6:30 pm, and the house will open at 6:00 pm.

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Notices:

Content Warning: Best suited for adults and teenagers. Not for children.

Run-time: 120 minutes

❤️ A huge MAHALO to our ONO Sponsors

​Series Sponsor - Russ Taft

Tech Sponsor - Wave of Harmony Foundation

Concessions Sponsor - The Fish Shack