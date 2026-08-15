"Part theater, part myth, and part musical fever dream, The Soldier’s Tale reimagines Stravinsky’s classic work through a contemporary Hawaiian lens with newly created narration by former Hawaiʻi Poet Laureate Brandy Nālani McDougall.

Alongside Michael-Thomas Foumai’s Olmsted Gardens and Daugherty’s Dead Elvis, inspired by the surreal image of an Elvis impersonator wandering through the desert, this program closes the season with bold color, theatrical energy, and imagination."

"FOUMAI: Olmsted Gardens

DAUGHERTY: Dead Elvis

STRAVINSKY: The Soldier’s Tale"