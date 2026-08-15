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The Soldier's Tale

The Soldier's Tale

"Part theater, part myth, and part musical fever dream, The Soldier’s Tale reimagines Stravinsky’s classic work through a contemporary Hawaiian lens with newly created narration by former Hawaiʻi Poet Laureate Brandy Nālani McDougall.

Alongside Michael-Thomas Foumai’s Olmsted Gardens and Daugherty’s Dead Elvis, inspired by the surreal image of an Elvis impersonator wandering through the desert, this program closes the season with bold color, theatrical energy, and imagination."

"FOUMAI: Olmsted Gardens
DAUGHERTY: Dead Elvis
STRAVINSKY: The Soldier’s Tale"

Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Jun 2027
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Hawaii
https://chambermusichawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

Tresemble
Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-532-8700
info@honolulumuseum.org
honolulumuseum.org