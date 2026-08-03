The Residents at Blue Note Hawaii | September 1st & 2nd

Alternately seen as a rock band, an arts collective, and a spirit, THE RESIDENTS have been regarded as icons in the world of experimental music for almost fifty years. In addition to their groundbreaking work in the areas of trance, world fusion, electronica, punk, industrial and lounge music, the group has also been credited with being among the originators of performance art and music video, with their videos included in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art. Their lengthy career has also taken them into the world of film and television music, having scored numerous films and TV series as well as several projects for MTV. In addition, the group is also thriving in the world of digital media having released ten DVDs, and two internet series.

In early 2020, The Residents premiered a multimedia performance of the landmark album GOD IN THREE PERSONS in collaboration with noted video artist John Sanborn. Later, they released their 49th studio album, METAL, MEAT & BONE, based on the recently discovered recordings of Alvin Snow, aka Dyin' Dog.